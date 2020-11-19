In the Garden



Rosie’s has big expansion plans in Vinton

Published November 19, 2020 | By Gene Marrano

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has big expansion plans in Vinton, as presented to Town Council Tuesday night. Rosie’s plans to almost double the size of their current facility just off Hardy Road – and will increase the number of gaming machines from 150 to 500. The Vinton Messenger also reports a three and a half story parking garage with elevators is planned, along with a stage for live entertainment and a new circular bar. Construction is expected to start in January.

Vinton Town Council on Tuesday also granted a real estate option to Farmburguesa, which will expand into another building on South Pollard Street that will also allow for exterior seating. New York Pizza will also seek a special use permit to operate an indoor amusement arcade next to its restaurant on Hardy Road.

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.