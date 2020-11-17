Restoration Housing cuts another ribbon in SE Roanoke

The non-profit Restoration Housing cut the ribbon this morning on its latest renovation of a dilapidated, older property in Roanoke – this time an 1890 house on Dale Avenue Southeast that will be used by ARCH services to shelter people that had been homeless in apartments. State grants and historic tax credits covered reconstruction costs for the “Queen Anne” style home. Restoration Housing is now focusing on Southeast Roanoke City, with another project on Dale Avenue and one on Stewart Avenue next in line. Jeanne McCormick is executive director for ARCH Services:

