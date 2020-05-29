Restaurant owner: “You have to adapt or you’re gonna die”

Many Virginia restaurants now have two weeks of experience adapting to new rules that allow them to serve meals again — and some are finding creative ways to do so. They include Table 50 in downtown Roanoke which created a temporary outdoor dining area weekday evenings that did not exist before — and do so on a downtown street. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Table 50 co-owner Eric DiLauro says he expects some already-struggling restaurants will inevitably close, but he expects many others to creatively — and ably — weather the storm.