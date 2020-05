New COVID-19 cases reported in the Roanoke Valley

12 new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases have been added in the Roanoke Valley over the latest 24-hour reporting period. Five in Roanoke County, Five in Roanoke City, and two in Salem. There’s been no change in the number of hospitalizations or deaths in the Roanoke Valley according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health.