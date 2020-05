Face mask order takes effect today

This is day one of Governor Northam’s face mask executive order. It requires face mask use inside public indoor areas, with limited exceptions. But there are questions regarding enforcement, as violators cited face the potential of up to a one year in jail. As for re-openings, the governor says all public beaches in Virginia may once again welcome swimmers and sunbathers — with restrictions that include limits to group sizes and sporting activities. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

