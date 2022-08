Resources to help Kentucky flood victims

As parts of Kentucky continue to assess the damage from floods, Gov. Andy Beshear noted that a lot of flooding occurred in hilly and mountainous areas, making it more difficult and time-consuming for rescue crews to get to and look through the damage. If you’d like to donate to relief efforts we have several links below.

To donate to East Kentucky Flood Relief click HERE

To donate to Knott County Flood relief click HERE