Suspect in custody for killing man, two dogs

NEWS RELEASE: On July 30, 2022 at approximately 1:40 PM, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised Roanoke Police Officers of a person with a Gun Shot Wound in the 800 block of Hershberger Rd NW. Once Officers arrived, they found an adult male inside of a residence with life threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. One canine was found deceased on scene and a second canine was transported to emergency veterinarian care where it was pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.



The suspect in this case was located and is in custody at this time. The victim and suspect were known to each other and there is no on-going danger to the public. This remains an active homicide investigation and no further details can be released at this time.



