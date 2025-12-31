A Republican looking to unseat the Commonwealth’s Senior US Senator says she will bring much needed change to D.C. Fairfax Station resident Kim Farington, who worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget where she oversaw financial management policy for the entire federal government, is one of the Republicans running to unseat Virginia’s Senior US Senator Mark Warner during the November mid term elections. Farington tells WFIR News Warner has ignored constituent concerns during his time in office.

Farington also discussed Democratic messaging when it comes to affordability:

