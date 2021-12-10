Reports: Elliott to be next UVA head football coach

Media reports say Tony Elliott, the Clemson offensive coordinator who helped the Tigers win a pair of national championships and reach the College Football Playoff six straight years, is expected to become the Virginia Cavaliers’ next head football coach. Just today the Virginia Board of Visitor’s approved 10 million dollars towards the 65 million dollar football facility construction cost. According to Yahoo! Sports, Elliott’s other choices were to take the head-coaching job at Duke or stay put on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson for a 12th year. Doug Doughty has covered UVA football for more than four decades: