UPDATE: Two people and dog escape house fire but parakeet does not

Roanoke County Emergency crews responded to a house fire this morning in the Bent Mountain area. Investigators say two people and a dog made it out safely thanks to working smoke alarms. However, one parakeet died in the blaze.

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke County, VA—December 10, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 5:48a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 to the 7000block of Lodi Lane, in the Back Creekarea, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Roanoke County Station 11(Back Creek) found heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of a two story, wood sided, single family home and marked it a working fire. The house was occupied by two adults at the time of the fire. They were alerted by the presence of working smoking alarms in the home and escaped unharmed along with one dog. One parakeet did die in the fire. There were no other injuries. The house is a total loss. The displaced family will be staying with other family members who live close. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate. Units from Back Creek, Bent Mountain, Cave Spring, Clearbrook, and Mt. Pleasant all responded to this fire. This fire shows the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home.