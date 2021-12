Update COVID numbers for the Near Southwest region

Updated COVID numbers for the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center as of today – there are 204 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 62 ICU patients. Last week there were 176 hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Near Southwest region, and 161 two weeks ago – when 47 were in the ICU.