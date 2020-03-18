Report: “Preliminarily positive” coronavirus case in Lynchburg

| By

ABC13 reports J Crew has notified workers at its Lynchburg distribution center that an employee there has tested “preliminarily positive” for the coronavirus, and as a result, the facility is closed today for what is called “deep cleaning” in accordance with CDC guidelines. Reporter Andre Whitehead says the building and parking lot are both empty:

03-18 Whitehead-JCrew-WEB

If further testing would confirm a coronavirus result, it will normally be the Virginia Department of Health that makes any announcement. There is no confirmation yet from any local or state health officials. According to the ABC13 report, J Crew plans to reopen the distribution center tomorrow.