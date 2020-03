Roanoke Valley Gives more important than ever for many local non-profits

As of around 2-pm the combined total of donations taken during the Roanoke Valley Gives 24-hour event stood at more than $400,000 for 137 organizations. The goal before it ends at midnight is $800,000 or more in donations. See “RV Gives dot-org” to make a ten-dollar minimum donation to one or more local non-profits by midnight. Kaitlyn Van Buskirk is a grants associate for the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, which organizes the annual day of giving:

