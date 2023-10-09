Report: more roadway spending needed to ease area driving costs

An organization funded by companies involved in highway construction says congestion and sub-standard road conditions cost Roanoke-area drivers hundreds of dollars a year — while increasing driving safety risks. The report comes from TRIP — The Road Information Program. Director of Policy and Research — and it says traffic congestion in in the Roanoke area costs an average driver $629 a year, the result of time stuck in traffic and wasted fuel. The report also says rough roads in our area cost drivers more than $400 dollars a year on average in additional operating costs. TRIP says recent increases in Virginia highway funding have been helpful, but more state and federal spending is needed to address congestion, road conditions and traffic safety. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here to see the full report