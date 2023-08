Rehabbing two rescued bobcat kittens will be lengthy process

For the second year in a row, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is rehabilitating bobcats , and its leader says they’re likely to see more such cases in future years. The center in southwest Roanoke County faces some unusual challenges as rehabilitates two very young bobcat kittens — with the goal of eventually returning them to the wild. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Photos: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center