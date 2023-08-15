Eight Roanoke County schools to offer free meals this year

| By

This year, eight schools in Roanoke County will be providing free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented through the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Schools participating in CEP this year are:

Burlington Elementary

Herman L. Horn Elementary

Masons Cove Elementary

Mount Pleasant Elementary

Mountain View Elementary

Northside High

Northside Middle

W.E. Cundiff Elementary

All students attending a CEP school will be provided a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal each day at no cost. Households with students attending these schools will not be required to submit a meal application or to pay a fee for these students to receive meals.

All other schools will continue with the school meals program as in previous years. Roanoke County Public Schools encourages parents at these schools to consider applying for free and reduced meals, even if they think they may not qualify. Applications can be completed online athttps://linqconnect.com.

Meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year will be as follows:

Daily Lunch

Student: $3.00

Adult: $4.75

Breakfast

Student: $1.50

Adult: $2.75

Milk: $0.50

For the 2023-2024 school year, reduced-price meal costs will be waived.