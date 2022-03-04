Region’s COVID hospitalizations fall almost 75% in 5 weeks

| By

The health systems serving the Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside region collectively report that COVID-related hospitalizations are down almost 75% since their late January peak — and ICU patient numbers have fallen more than 80%. Carilion, Center, LewisGale, Sovah Health and Salem VA facilities put the total hospitalization number at 143, and that compares to 538 on January 26. 20 of those patients are under intensive care, down from 110 five weeks ago.

MARCH 4 NEWS RELEASE:

Here are the updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 143

ICU patients: 20

JANUARY 26 NEWS RELEASE:

Here are the updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 538

ICU patients: 116