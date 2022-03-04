Salem’s Carey Harveycutter is a Hall of Famer

The Virginia High School Hall of Fame will induct 9 new members on April 24th. One of those in the “contributor” category is Carey Harveycutter, the long time City of Salem Director of Facilities, who has helped bring numerous VHSL state championships and a variety of sports to Salem. That includes football, wrestling, volleyball, basketball and the Spring Jubilee in various divisions. Harveycutter is currently the Director of Tourism in Salem, where he has also been instrumental in landing college championship events.