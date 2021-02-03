Regional COVID hospitalizations fall; ICU, ventilator numbers also decline

Health care systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside collectively report a 5% reduction in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the last week — and the number of COVID patients under intensive care and on ventilators decreased at a roughly similar rate. There is no breakdown of the numbers by specific health care system.
February 3 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 328
ICU patients: 79
Ventilator patients: 51
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 27
—
January 27 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 345
ICU patients: 85
Ventilator patients: 54
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 39