Regional COVID hospitalizations fall; ICU, ventilator numbers also decline

Health care systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside collectively report a 5% reduction in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the last week — and the number of COVID patients under intensive care and on ventilators decreased at a roughly similar rate. There is no breakdown of the numbers by specific health care system.

February 3 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 328

ICU patients: 79

Ventilator patients: 51

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 27

January 27 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 345

ICU patients: 85

Ventilator patients: 54

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 39