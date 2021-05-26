Regional COVID hospitalizations down about 85% from winter peak

| By

The health care systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report 69 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That is a drop of ten from the week before — and easily the lowest number of the year. The region’s hospitalization numbers have now decreased by about 85% from the mid-January peak.

MAY 26: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 69

ICU patients: 26

Ventilator patients: 8

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 21

—

MAY 19: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 79

ICU patients: 35

Ventilator patients: 15

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 18

—

JANUARY 13: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450

ICU patients: 96

Ventilator patients: 55

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30