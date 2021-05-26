Regional COVID hospitalizations down about 85% from winter peak

The health care systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report 69 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That is a drop of ten from the week before — and easily the lowest number of the year. The region’s hospitalization numbers have now decreased by about 85% from the mid-January peak.
MAY 26: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 69
ICU patients: 26
Ventilator patients: 8
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 21
—
MAY 19: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 79
ICU patients: 35
Ventilator patients: 15
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 18
—
JANUARY 13: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450
ICU patients: 96
Ventilator patients: 55
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30