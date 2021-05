Two straight days: no new COVID hospitalizations or deaths in region

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports no new COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths in the Roanoke region for a second straight day. State numbers for the latest 24-hour reporting period show eight new cases: two in Roanoke City, one in Roanoke County, two in Salem and three in Botetourt County. So far this week, the region is averaging less than ten new cases per day.