RC Schools announces second round of bids for Cave Spring High School project

From Roanoke County School Board

: The lone bid of $48.7 million submitted on June 7, 2018 for the Cave Spring High School renovation and expansion project was a shock to the School Board and the community.

During the June 12, 2018 school board meeting, the board examined several initial options to move the project forward. The board authorized the superintendent and two board members to investigate additional options. The charge was to attract more firms to submit bids, drive significant costs out of the project and to maintain the original design and functionality.

The superintendent, board members and the architect worked together to achieve those goals.

We believe we have achieved those goals and we are ready to rebid the project. With this tentative timetable, the architect would have the project plans ready for bids by the first of August with construction possibly beginning during winter break 2018. If the project starts at this time, we hope the project could be competed within the established timeline of June 2020.

The risk, however, is that this second round of bids could come in higher than the current budget allows. We feel that we have laid the groundwork for true market bids to be submitted when the project is re-advertised.

As this project continues, we will provide regular updates on the CSHS construction project website at http://bit.ly/CSHSproject.