Mill Mountain Zoo unveils updated Snow Leopard exhibit

| By

First came the updated “raptor house” for a bald eagle last month; now the renovated Snow Leopard exhibit makes its debut today at Mill Mountain Zoo. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story:

click below to hear an extended conversation with Bill Baker from Mill Mountain Zoo:

