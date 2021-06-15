Radford joins colleges mandating student COVID vaccines for fall semester

Radford University has joined the list of colleges requiring students to receive COVID-19 vaccines before returning to campus for the fall semester. At the same time, Radford says it will return to normal operations in almost every aspect of campus life.

FROM RU: In recent weeks, Radford University has closely monitored local, state, and federal developments regarding the COVID-19 global health pandemic. As a result of these developments, relaxed restrictions and reduced regulations at the state and federal levels have occurred in both business practices and everyday life. In accordance with these actions, the University is announcing revised operational plans, as well as a vaccine requirement for students. With a strong focus on vaccines, the University will be returning to normal operations in nearly all aspects of our overall efforts and daily engagements.

SUMMER 2021 UPDATES

Following the March 15, 2021 distribution of the Summer 2021 Operational Plan, the below updates are being implemented on the main campus for remaining Summer 2021 activities and operations effective June 15, 2021.

Physical distancing requirement (to be phased in for specific configurations and locations based on planned events and institutional priorities for campus-wide completion by August 13, 2021)

REMOVE AND RETURN TO NORMAL

Revised room capacities (as determined due to COVID-19 related physical distancing)

REMOVE AND RETURN TO NORMAL

Dedicated entrances and exits

REMOVE AND RETURN TO NORMAL

Two-person limit in all elevators

REMOVE AND RETURN TO NORMAL

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols

RETURN TO NORMAL

Daily symptom tracker requirement

REVISE

Continued requirement for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals

No requirement for fully vaccinated individuals

Visitor pre-registration process

CONTINUE

FALL 2021 SEMESTER UPDATES

Following the April 2, 2021 distribution of the Fall 2021 Semester Operational Plan, the aforementioned changes for Summer 2021 will remain in place for Fall 2021. Also, the below updates will be implemented on the main campus, effective August 15, 2021, for the start of a new academic year.

Daily symptom tracker requirement

CONTINUE AT REVISED LEVEL

Required for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals

Not required for fully vaccinated individuals

Visitor pre-registration process

REMOVE AND RETURN TO NORMAL

VACCINE REQUIREMENT FOR STUDENTS

In addition to the operational updates, which represent both a systematic and thoughtful phased return to normal operations, Radford University is implementing a vaccine requirement for students attending in-person classes and/or activities. This vaccine requirement is effective with the Fall 2021 semester and must be met prior to students arriving on campus or in the area for the start of the semester as any delayed compliance could pose a significant risk to the immediate campus.

Students enrolled in a fully online program with no in-person engagement or physical presence on campus are not subject to the vaccine requirement as they pose a limited health and safety risk to the immediate campus. Additionally, an exemption process for either a medical or religious reason is available.

For students, both new and returning, taking Fall 2021 classes, all vaccine related documentation, either demonstrated compliance or requested exemption, is required by August 2, 2021. Electronic submissions can be uploaded via a secure Medicat website at https://radford.medicatconnect.com. As an alternative submission process, a paper form can be downloaded, completed, and returned to the University. All submissions must be received by the August 2, 2021 deadline.

Questions regarding the overall process and/or an individual situation can be submitted via e-mail to vaccine@radford.edu. Additionally, the Dean of Students Office can be contacted at (540) 831-6297 for those needing assistance by phone.

As Radford University faculty and staff model responsible behavior for all Highlanders, especially students, every employee is strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated as it represents our best individual and collective defense to the pandemic. Please note that unvaccinated members of the campus community may be subject to required surveillance testing on a reoccurring basis. The University looks forward to its continued efforts to provide engaging and safe experiences in the weeks and months to come!

With Highlander Pride

President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.