Pushback from Republican State Senator David Suetterlein today after Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea stated yesterday that City Council has not raised taxes as a Suetterlein ad has claimed:

One of those Roanoke City Council members is Democrat Trish White-Boyd, Suetterlein’s opponent in next Tuesday’s election, for the new State Senate District 4 seat. She has also denied allegations of having voted to raise taxes for Roanokers while on Council.