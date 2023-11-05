Liberty wins; will host C-USA title game December 1

(fromLiberty.edu) LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty gave its Homecoming Weekend crowd more than just another win to cheer about with its 56-30 Conference USA win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. With the victory, its program-record ninth-straight win, Liberty secured the chance to host the CUSA Football Championship game at Williams Stadium on December 1.
Liberty remains one of seven unbeaten teams in the country, moving to 9-0 on the year and 7-0 in CUSA play. LA Tech falls to 3-7 on the season and 2-4 in CUSA action. The game was played in front of a Homecoming crowd of 21,647 fans, the largest in Homecoming history and the sixth largest crowd in Williams Stadium history.
The Flames finished the game with a season-high 602 total offensive yards and nearly doubled up the visiting Bulldogs, who finished with 388 yards.