Liberty wins; will host C-USA title game December 1

Published November 5, 2023 | By Gene Marrano
Liberty remains one of seven unbeaten teams in the country, moving to 9-0 on the year and 7-0 in CUSA play. LA Tech falls to 3-7 on the season and 2-4 in CUSA action. The game was played in front of a Homecoming crowd of 21,647 fans, the largest in Homecoming history and the sixth largest crowd in Williams Stadium history.

The Flames finished the game with a season-high 602 total offensive yards and nearly doubled up the visiting Bulldogs, who finished with 388 yards.

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.