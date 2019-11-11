Purse stolen in downtown bump and rob holdup

NEWS RELEASE: On November 11, 2019 at about 5:30 am Roanoke Police responded to a report of Robbery at the intersection Elm Ave SE and Williamson Rd SE. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who stated that she was followed from the Carilion River walk Parking Garage to this location by an unidentified black male. When the victim stopped for the traffic light the suspect bumped into the rear of her vehicle. On exiting her vehicle to inspect the damage, the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse from her vehicle and after a brief scuffle over the purse the suspect fled the area in the mini-van. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Please reference case number 19-120446. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.