Griffith: Impeachment inquiry remains a sham as it goes public

| By

The House of Representatives begins the public phase of its impeachment inquiry Wednesday. As it does, Congressman Morgan Griffith says the proceedings remain as much of a sham as they were during the depositions taken behind closed doors. Griffith spoke live this morning on WFIR in a wide-ranging conversation that also included the changeover of legislative power in Richmond. Here is the full conversation:

11-11 Morgan Griffith LIve