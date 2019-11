Cave Spring High School reconstruction should be under roof by mid-December

The 40-million dollar renovation at Cave Spring High School should be completely under roof by mid-December as Roanoke County Schools works toward a fall 2020 reopening. Ken Nicely is the school system superintendent; he taught at Cave Spring High School years ago. Nicely toured Cave Spring High School today as Spectrum Design and Avis Construction showed off their work to date. The students, faculty and staff are all in trailers on site.

