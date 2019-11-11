Donald Trump Jr. speaks at Liberty Wednesday

NEWS RELEASE: Donald Trump, Jr. will be at Liberty University for Convocation at 10:30 AM (EST) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Mr. Trump will be discussing his bestselling new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

“Don brings the highest levels of energy and conviction to the political battlegrounds of our day, said Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. “His new book exposes the schemes the left uses to silence conservatives and push socialist dogma. Liberty University students have a great opportunity to hear from a major force in American politics, and a personal friend.”

Convocation is live-streamed at the Liberty University Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyUniversity/.