Public meeting Thursday on future Roanoke Valley greenways

The Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission wants to hear from the public on the next planned phase of greenway construction. Planners now look to a hoped-for completion in of the Roanoke River Greenway in 2023, and they are looking ahead to what the next priorities should be. So there is a public meeting tomorrow at the Berglund Center from 4:00 to 7:00. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

