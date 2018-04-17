Four displaced by Roanoke Co. apartment fire

Four people are displaced after a Roanoke County apartment fire. Crews were called this afternoon to the Copper Croft Apartments across Electric Road from Tanglewood Mall. Officials say the first arriving crews found flames that started from the stove and had spread to some adjacent cabinetry. Firefighters made quick work putting it out, but the Red Cross is assisting the family that lived there.

News release: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue was dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 4000 block of Electric Road at Copper Croft Apartments. The first crews arriving discovered flames in the kitchen originating from the stove and spreading to the cabinetry . Crews were able to extinguish the flames within a few minutes. Four people live in the apartment and are displaced. The Red Cross has been called to assist this family. Total damages are estimated to be $5,000. No injuries were reported.