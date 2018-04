Cobb: expand Valley Metro Bus Service for “3 More Hours”

Roanoke City Council candidate Joe Cobb was at a bus stop in northwest Roanoke today – rolling out a campaign plank regarding public transit and the Valley Metro bus system. Cobb called it “3 More Hours” and posted his message on Facebook. Cobb – running as a Democrat – said some without their own vehicle are having to pay more for other means of transportation to get to work, because Valley Metro buses do not run late enough.

4-17 Cobb-3 More hours