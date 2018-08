Prevention Council director talks about opioid crisis – and “Dopesick”

Beth Macy’s book about the opioid crisis was released today – the former Roanoke Times investigative reporter includes many local sources in “Dopesick – Dealers, Doctors and the Dug Company that Addicted America” – including Nancy Hans with the Prevention Council of Roanoke County. (Beth Macy joins us live in studio next Monday morning at 8-45 to discuss “Dopesick.”) Hans was in northern Virginia today to pick up an award for the local Heroin Task Force the Prevention Council is a part of.

