BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

From Roanoke Police: On August 1, 2018 at about 9 am, Roanoke Police responded to a residence in the 3000 Block of Cove Road NW regarding a domestic disorder call. Officers arrived on scene and began their investigation. At some point during their interaction, a physical altercation between the officers and an adult male began. During the altercation, one of the officers on scene discharged their firearm striking the male.

The male was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Per Department policy, Virginia State Police will be investigating this incident.