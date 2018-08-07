Police arrest man in Montgomery Co. for Alabama murder

STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE: On August 6, 2018, as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Virginia State Police, Derrill Richard Ennis was arrested at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Fishers View Road in the Pilot area of Montgomery County. Mr. Ennis was wanted for a homicide, which occurred in Lee County, Alabama. Ennis was taken into custody without incident after a coordinated multi-agency effort, which included the United States Marshall Service, 4th and 6th Division Virginia State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office; along with Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford City Police Departments respectively. Ennis is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond, on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant, while awaiting extradition back to Alabama, where he will face two charges related to the homicide. Additional questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Lee County Alabama District Attorney’s Office at 334-737-3446.