Blues and Baseball tomorrow night supports Dumas Hotel Legacy

He caught pitches from the legendary Satchel Paige and played baseball with an all-star barnstorming team in the waning days of the Negro Leagues. Now Roanoker Larry LeGrande will tell stories tomorrow night during a fundraiser. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

