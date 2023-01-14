Press Press Merch on the move

Press Press Merch, LLC has purchased a 32,926 square foot mixed-use building from Starkey Road Properties LLC for $1,650,000 and will use the property on Starkey Road next to the Country Store in southwest Roanoke County for their custom screen printing and embroidery. Press Press Merch specializes in custom screen printing and embroidery, as well as posters, postcards, stickers and thousands of promotional products. Their new home has sat vacant for a number of years; Press Press Merch will relocate from its Roanoke City location on Albemarle Avenue.