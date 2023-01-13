Mill Mountain Theatre announces “Elf the Musical,” as 2023 holiday show

Mill Mountain Theatre says something big, green and hilarious is coming to the Trinkle Main Stage at Mill Mountain for the winter holiday show. It’s “Elf the Musical,” based on the 2003 film favorite starring Will Ferrell. Producing artistic director Ginger Poole: “Elf the Musical” follows Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s toy bag on Christmas Eve and is transported to the North Pole. Tickets are on sale now. *(MMT release) Something big, green and hilarious is coming to the Trinkle Main Stage at Mill Mountain Theatre during the winter of 2023. Here to bring the Christmas spirit next holiday season is Buddy the Elf in “Elf the Musical.” This modern-day classic film from 2003, starring Will Ferrell, is just as memorable and fun onstage.

“Elf the Musical” follows Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s toy bag on Christmas Eve and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised as an honorary Elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

“We were so excited to get the call, confirming our eligibility to produce Elf the Musical.” Said Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director. “This heartwarming and family-centric musical will be a great way to dive into the 2023 holiday season and is the perfect finale to our Season of Song.” “Elf the Musical” opens November 29th, 2023 and runs through December 23rd on the Trinkle MainStage. The acclaimed musical will feature local youth performers and professional performers. Tickets to “Elf The Musical” are available for immediate purchase through either a 2023 Season Ticket Package or individually. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.