Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg wins $2 million in Monday’s drawing

Somewhere there is a Powerball ticket worth $2 million. It was bought at Stop In Food Store at 2375 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg. The question is: Who has that ticket? Who is Virginia’s next millionaire?

It was bought for the Monday, September 27, drawing, and it ended up matching the first five winning numbers. Normally, matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, but whoever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he or she bought it. That extra dollar doubled the prize to $2 million.

The winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball drawing were 21-22-39-44-60, and the Powerball number was 12. The only number this ticket did not match was the Powerball number.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

This ticket was the only one nationwide to match the first five numbers. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $545 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $570 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win Powerball’s second prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million dollars in funding for public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.