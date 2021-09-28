Hope to Walk 5K raises funds for low-cost prosthetics

“Hope to Walk” in Blacksburg has now fitted people in some of the world’s poorest countries with free, low-tech prosthetic legs over the past few years. That takes funds and now Hope to Walk will hold a second annual 5k between this Friday and Sunday, hoping to raise $100,000. The 5K signup is free through Sunday – but Kristen Staples with Hope to Walk says the idea is for participants to make donations or secure sponsorships for their run, walk or even a bike ride.

Register for Hope to Walk 5K here