Poll: Most Virginians support legalizing sports betting in state

When the Virginia General Assembly reconvenes next month, one of the new issues facing legislators is whether to legalize sports betting. A recent poll from Christopher Newport University finds 63% of Virginians questioned approved legalizing sports betting — especially if the additional revenue it provides goes to education. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

