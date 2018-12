Checkpoint Strikeforce looking for drivers under the influence

Its already underway – “Checkpoint Strikeforce” – saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints manned by local and state police forces for the holiday season through New Year’s Day – looking for those driving under the influence. 248 Virginians lost their lives last year in drinking-related incidents. Kurt Erickson is with the Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol program that supports Checkpoint Strikeforce. Erickson was live via phone this morning; hear the complete interview below:

