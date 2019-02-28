Police: Woman struck by gunfire while driving car

Roanoke Police say a woman was struck by gunfire last night as she was driving along the 1700 block of Salem Avenue Southwest in the Hurt Park area. Officials say the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

From Roanoke City Police: On February 27, 2019 just before 8:30 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Salem Avenue SW. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound in front of a residence. She was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The investigation shows the victim was shot in her vehicle while she was traveling west on Salem Avenue. After she was struck by gunfire, the victim’s car crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked on Salem Avenue.There have been no arrests made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.