Police seek info on shooting victim brought to hospital

(from Roanoke PD) On May 20 at approximately 5:40 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the adult male victim who was being treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. At this time, Officers and Detectives have not been able to determine where the shooting took place. No arrests have been made regarding this investigation and it remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.