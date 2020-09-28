Police: Motorcyclist killed when vehicle pulls into its path

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police M.S. Zola is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Saturday (Sept 26) at 11:55 a.m. on Route 58 at the intersection with Preston Road in Henry County.

A 2019 Ford Edge failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto Route 58 and was struck by a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle which was traveling east on Route 58.

The Ford was driven by Robert E. Handy, 73, of Danville, Va. Mr. Handy was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. The passengers in the vehicle, Margaret Handy, 73 and David Handy, 46, were injured and transported to the hospital.

The Harley Davidson was driven by David Wayne McMillan, 59, of Spencer, Va. Mr. McMillan was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

Robert E. Handy was charged with failing to yield the right of way in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.