Hunton Life Saving and First Aid Crew honored with marker

Roanoke was by many accounts the home of one of the first rescue squads in the country. In addition the Hunton Life Saving and First Aid Crew – organized in late December 1941 – is also recognized as the first African-American squad in America. As of this morning there’s a new historical market on Wells Avenue near Henry Street honoring the Hunton Crew. Former Roanoke Mayor and local history author Nelson Harris helped research the crew’s history. Roanoke Fire-EMS chief David Hoback worked with the Hunton crew early in his career, before it disbanded in 1987.

