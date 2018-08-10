Police: Man with “extensive criminal history” nabbed after fleeing traffic stop

From State Police: BLACKSBURG, Va. – At 1:29 p.m. this afternoon, (Aug 10) Senior Trooper Blevins attempted to stop a 1989 Honda Prelude for an expired inspection sticker while the vehicle was traveling on Plantation Road in Blacksburg. The Honda fled as the trooper approached the vehicle on foot after the stop. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver exited the vehicle and ran into an adjacent corn field. The passenger was detained at the scene. Troopers with the Virginia State Police as well as Officers with Blacksburg Police Department, Virginia Tech Police Department and Christiansburg Police Department tracked and arrested the driver with the use of K-9’s. The driver was identified as Richard Wayne Shelor, 29, of Roanoke, VA. Shelor has an extensive felony criminal history, as well as an extensive driving history and was driving while revoked. Charges are pending for both Shelor and Hale at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. No officers or the suspects were injured during the pursuit.