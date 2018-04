Police: Man killed in apartment complex accidental shooting

Roanoke Police say a man who was accidentally shot Monday night has died from his injuries. 21-year-old Tevin Mason died the Tuesday evening under hospital treatment. Officials say two men were handling firearms in a breezeway at an apartment complex off Cove Road when one of them accidentally fire a handgun. Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the case. Officers are working the the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to determine what charges might be filed.