City Council candidate Robert Jeffrey Jr. being taken to court next week

Appearing live in-studio this morning, Democratic Roanoke City Council candidate Robert Jeffrey Jr. talked about the need for fresh ideas on Council – but he also responded to an e-mail sent to WFIR from people formerly associated with his “Colors Virginia” magazine – three of whom are taking his company to court next Friday on charges that include non-payment for services. One of those taking Jeffrey to General District Court next week – River Laker – says the issues have NOT been settled. Six people formerly associated with Jeffrey’s magazine said they find him “unsuitable” for City Council.

4-18 Jeffrey complaint

Hear much more from Robert Jeffrey Jr. on this issue and his campaign below:

4-18 Robert Jeffrey-City Council