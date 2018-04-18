City Council candidate Robert Jeffrey Jr. being taken to court next week

Appearing live in-studio this morning, Democratic Roanoke City Council candidate Robert Jeffrey Jr. talked about the need for fresh ideas on Council – but he also responded to an e-mail sent to WFIR from people formerly associated with his “Colors Virginia” magazine – three of whom are taking his company to court next Friday on charges that include non-payment for services. One of those taking Jeffrey to General District Court next week – River Laker – says the issues have NOT been settled. Six people formerly associated with Jeffrey’s magazine said they find him “unsuitable” for City Council.
Hear much more from Robert Jeffrey Jr. on this issue and his campaign below: